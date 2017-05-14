Mother earns degree at 68

A local mother of three has a special reason to celebrate Mother's Day this year as she earned an associate degree in ministry at the age of 68. Linda Brake, who worked for 17 years as a central sterile technician at Nash General Hospital until she retired in 2006, said she wanted to go back to school so that she could be better prepared to work with her church. After her retirement, she worked for two years with the National Council on Aging and in other volunteer capacities.

