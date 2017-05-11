May 11, 2017 People You Know

Rebecca Peacock, a senior journalism and mass communication major from Rocky Mount, was among the apporximately 500 students named to the Spring President's List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 grade point average for the semester. Seven Nash County students were named to the Chancellor's List at Fayetteville State University for the fall semester.

