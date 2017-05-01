Man killed in drive-by shooting
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 8:54 p.m. at a house on the 400 block of Saint Paul Street. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Timothy Arrington, 26, of Rocky Mount, suffering from gunshot wounds.
