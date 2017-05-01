Man aims to enrich through day care

Frenchy Davis always had a goal of giving back to the community as a person who grew up on the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount in the Weeks Armstrong Homes. The 42-year-old entrepreneur is in the process of opening a local day care center called Foundation Builders Academy Childcare Development Center at 54 Therapy Lane near the fairgrounds and U.S. 64 East.

