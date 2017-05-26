Large crowd turns out to support United Way
More than 900 tickets were sold for the first-time Sunday Supper at the Mills fundraising event hosted by the United Way Tar River Region. Ginny Mohrbutter, executive director of the United Way Tar River Region, said the large crowd that showed up on the front lawn of the Rocky Mount Mills was a welcome sight.
