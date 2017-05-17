County progressing on Middlesex shell building

By DEBBIE DILJAK While ground has yet to be broken on a light industrial shell building the county is overseeing in the Middlesex Corporate Centre, officials are working behind the scenes to move toward the construction phase, said county engineer and public facilities and utilities director Derek Hawkes. The planned 60,000-square-foot structure will be 'pre-engineered,' and 'very simple in nature,' he said.

