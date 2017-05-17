County progressing on Middlesex shell...

County progressing on Middlesex shell building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Spring Hope Enterprise

By DEBBIE DILJAK While ground has yet to be broken on a light industrial shell building the county is overseeing in the Middlesex Corporate Centre, officials are working behind the scenes to move toward the construction phase, said county engineer and public facilities and utilities director Derek Hawkes. The planned 60,000-square-foot structure will be 'pre-engineered,' and 'very simple in nature,' he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Snitch list (Dec '14) May 8 Tim 15
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr 21 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mom of 2 343
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar '17 rabbit 159
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC