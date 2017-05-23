Council OKs bicycle plan
Riding a bicycle around Rocky Mount should get a little easier once a state and city planning project is complete. approved a resolution supporting a Comprehensive Bicycle Plan and municipal agreement with the N.C. Transportation Department relative to the BikePed Planning Project.
