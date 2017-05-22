City to host public works show
Kids can get an up-close look at Rocky Mount's bulldozers, heavy trucks and other city equipment at Wednesday's Public Works Equipment Show. The event will give the public an opportunity to understand the types of equipment used to maintain sidewalks, collect solid waste and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Iagree
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC