City to fill vacant board seats
"The roles of the various boards and commissions of the city of Rocky Mount are essential to the effective operation of our local government," Mayor David Combs said. Combs said the people who make up these boards give their time voluntarily and without compensation but render a tremendous service to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Iagree
|26
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC