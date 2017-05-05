City says dam not to blame for flooding

A gate at the Tar River Reservoir continues to be a problem, but it was water topping the dam during last week's storm that sent flooding downstream, Rocky Mount officials said Thursday. "This is not a flood control dam," Public Works and Water Resources Director Jonathan Boone said while standing atop the massive structure spanning the Tar River at the dead end of Leaston Road in the West Mount area.

