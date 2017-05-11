Children's Chorus to present anniversary concert
The Tar River Children's Chorus will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special performance at 7:30 p.m. on May 19 at the First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. "We are hoping to have a great turnout in this wonderful venue," said Patsy Gilliland, director of the Tar River Children's Chorus.
