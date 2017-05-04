Bottle shop expands Mills' offerings
The Rocky Mount Mills recently welcomed the arrival of a new bottle shop as construction continues for a couple more tenants to open up this year. Ramblers Beer and Wine has been serving patrons a variety of craft beer and wine at the Mills since the beginning of last month.
