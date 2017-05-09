Boards discuss school funding
The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education met with Edgecombe County commissioners on Monday in the first joint meeting required by state legislation passed in June 2016 to avert a split of Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools along county lines. "At the time we were going through this last year, we were on a difficult and contentious road, but the good that came out of it was this meeting," said Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.
