Annual gala celebrates adult day care center
Roughly 300 people attended the 28th Anniversary Gala Celebration for the Wright's Center on Friday night at the R.T. McCarter Fellowship Center. The Wright's Center provides supervised adult day care and health services to elders, disabled adults, veterans and their families in the Rocky Mount area.
