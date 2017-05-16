6360-57 (c) 2017 Garry E Hodges NEER 2017 award(1).jpg

6360-57 (c) 2017 Garry E Hodges NEER ...

23 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Carl Smith got back just in time following his daughter's after-school event Monday to hear the announcement of the B. Mayo Boddie Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Rose Hill Conference Center. Smith and his partner Johnny Baines, founders of Eastern Environmental Management, were the recipients of the 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Award during the NorthEastern Entrepreneur Roundtable's 23rd annual banquet.

