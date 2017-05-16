6360-57 (c) 2017 Garry E Hodges NEER 2017 award(1).jpg
Carl Smith got back just in time following his daughter's after-school event Monday to hear the announcement of the B. Mayo Boddie Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Rose Hill Conference Center. Smith and his partner Johnny Baines, founders of Eastern Environmental Management, were the recipients of the 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Award during the NorthEastern Entrepreneur Roundtable's 23rd annual banquet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC