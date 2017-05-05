051517CargoTransporters1

PNC Economist Mekael Teshome said 2017 will continue to be a stronger year for the Rocky Mount Metropolitan Atatistical Area, which consists of both Nash and Edgecombe counties, because of a healthier viewpoint of the local economy's industry sector. "2017 will be a better year for Rocky Mount than 2016," Teshome said.

