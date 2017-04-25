Week of the Young Child gets off to wet start
Mother Nature tried to rain on their parade on Monday, but staff members of the Down East Partnership for Children decided to hold the annual Children's Parade inside the facility instead. Roughly 40 children marched down the hallways with McGruff the Crime Dog, the Cat in the Hat and Rocky the Reading Rabbit leading the way.
