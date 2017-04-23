Volunteers celebrate Earth Day with cleanup efforts
Roughly 40 volunteers from the Twin Counties came out on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the planet. The volunteers participated in the eighth annual Riverkeeper Cup Cleanup Challenge - an annual competition among five North Carolina communities to determine which community can gather the most trash, measured by the pound, in a single day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Fri
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC