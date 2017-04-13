Truck flips over on Wesleyan Boulevard
Rocky Mount police and firefighters responded to a report of a wreck at 12:30 at the intersection of Sutters Creek Boulevard and North Wesleyan Boulevard with A blue truck had been hit, causing it to roll onto its roof as its driver attempted to turn. No injuries were reported in the wreck.
