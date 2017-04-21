Three North Carolina Sears Hometown S...

Three North Carolina Sears Hometown Stores Refresh the Appliance Shopping Experience

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in North Carolina culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Apex, Knightdale and Rocky Mount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex wanted (May '13) 3 hr Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Snitch list (Dec '14) Apr 11 Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar '17 Rod Knox 2
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,436 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC