Three injured when car crashes into duplex
Rocky Mount police responded to a report of a wreck at 11:30 a.m. at a duplex at the intersection of Dexter Street and South Grace Street. Rocky Mount firefighters and Nash Emergency Medical Services responded to the call to treat the victims.
