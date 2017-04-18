Summit to focus on area's progress

A crowd consisting of local business leaders along with city and county officials from across the Twin Counties will gather Thursday at Rose Hill Plantation for the Rocky Mount Area Chamber's 2017 Economic Summit sponsored by Pfizer. Chamber Chairman Marty Nealey, who is vice president of operations at Pfizer, said this year's summit will take an in-depth look into the world of logistics in terms of how moving people and how data and products are going to drive the economy for the Twin Counties.

