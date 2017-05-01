Slaying suspect to face judge
A Wake County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Rocky Mount last fall is scheduled to face a judge next week in Nash County. Brian Vincent White, 48, is scheduled to appear May 8 in N.C. Superior Court in Nashville in connection with the shooting death of Tonya Boyd, 43, and injury of her son Emmanuel Boyd on Oct. 31, 2016.
