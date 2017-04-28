Retiring fire marshal honored
Edgecombe County Fire Marshal Butch Beach was joined by dozens of friends, family and fellow co-workers Thursday to celebrate his rich career . Among those in attendance along with his family were Tarboro firefighters, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Rocky Mount firefighters and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC