Produce stand opens for new season
Despite having to move around in a wheelchair and having a few health problems, 80-year-old Elmer Farmer still loves operating his longtime seasonal business in Rocky Mount. The affable owner of Farmer's Produce opened the fruit and vegetable stand to the public for the 22nd year on Thursday.
