Nashville council plots fiscal future
The town of Nashville's fiscal year 2016-17 and 2017-18 budgets are one step closer to being finalized following a budget workshop Thursday. The daylong workshop was aimed at discussing the latest figures for the town's predicted budget for the rest of the current and upcoming fiscal years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|8 hr
|Tbone
|4
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Wed
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar 21
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC