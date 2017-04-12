Nash-Rocky Mount honors top educators

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools held its annual Teacher and Principal of the Year Award on Tuesday night at Rose Hill Conference Center where 37 teachers and principals were recognized and four top honorees were announced. At the banquet, Patricia Edmondson, a sixth-grade teacher of English language arts and social studies at Rocky Mount Middle School, was named the 2017-18 Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

