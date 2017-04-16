Men to face judge in murder case
Michael A. Gray, 32, and Dentrell Slade, 27, of Rocky Mount will make pre-trial appearances in the coming weeks in connection to the death of Keri Jaye Edmondson in June 2014. Police responded to the alleged attack on June 6, 2014, after receiving a report of a domestic assault at a house on the 100 block of Zinnia Court.
