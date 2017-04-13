Jobless rate drops across area
Nash and Edgecombe counties were two of 100 counties in North Carolina that experienced unemployment rate decreases in February, according to recent figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce. In addition, statistics also showed all 15 of the state's metropolitan areas' unemployment rates fell in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|8 hr
|Tbone
|4
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Wed
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar 21
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC