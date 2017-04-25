House fire probed as arson
The Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 11:43 p.m. at 418 West Raleigh Boulevard. Nash County Emergency Medical Services and the Rocky Mount Police Department also responded to help the 24 firefighters on scene.
