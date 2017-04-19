Hospital boosts resources for pediatrics

Despite the closing of Nash UNC Health Care's pediatric wing, the local hospital is still dedicated to placing the necessary resources in treating sick children around the area. Larry Chewning, president and CEO of Nash UNC Health Care, said since March 30, the hospital has increased physician staffing and resources to take care of children at the pediatric emergency department to accommodate the high volume of children coming to the facility.

