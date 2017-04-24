Hall of Fame honors members
Twin County Community Pride Inc. recently hosted a Portrait Installation Reception at The Twin County Museum and Hall of Fame. The five living 2016 inductees, Jean Almand Kitchin, Patsy Gilliland, Dr. Reid Parrott, Lela Chesson and the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Fri
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Apr 11
|Dustymoore
|14
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar '17
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC