Fire chief focuses on diversity
Unfounded complaints about lack of diversity in the city's fire department is overshadowing its many accomplishments, Fire Chief Mike Varnell said. The Human Relations Commission asked Varnell to address citizen concerns about diversity, said Archie Jones, the city's human relations director.
