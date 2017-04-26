Faith Christian pursues high aspirations

Faith Christian pursues high aspirations

Private Christian schools sometimes struggle with balancing financial needs with high aspirations, but Faith Christian School, which was established nearly 25 years ago with spiritual goals in mind, has somehow managed to achieve excellence while keeping its tuition well below what other top-notch private schools in the area require. Faith Christian began operation in the 1993-94 school year with 120 students.

