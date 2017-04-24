Death toll rises to 2 as storms move across the Deep South
A woman has died after the North Carolina Highway Patrol said she drove around several barricades and was swept away in the flooding that has followed heavy rains earlier this week. Flooding continued Thursday in more than a dozen counties in the eastern part of the state after storms dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in some places.
