City, county win communication awards
Nash County won a first place award in the Regular TV Program category for "Nash County NOW" while Rocky Mount won second place awards for its employee magazine, Talk of the Town, and external newsletter, Your Energy Connection Newsletter. Nash County and Rocky Mount were among 22 North Carolina counties and municipalities to earn recognition in the 10th N.C. City & County Communicators' Excellence in Communications Awards.
