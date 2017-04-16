B&M Roofing honored for outstanding achievement

B&M Roofing Operations Manager Alton Rogerson, second from left, and Jerry Fisher, B&M Roofing commercial sales, third from left, accept the Chairman Award from Duro-Last Sales Representative Bill Paynter, left, and Duro-Last Vice President of Sales Steve Ruth, right. Duro-Last Inc. recently honored B&M Roofing Contractors of Rocky Mount during Duro-Last's National Sales Seminar in Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Fla.

