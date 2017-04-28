Airport packs economic punch
Considered the "Jewel of Rocky Mount" by business travelers and pilots, the local airport supports 120 jobs - directly, indirectly or induced - that amount to a total annual payroll of $5.3 million. The airport also lands an annual total of $25.6 million in economic activity for Nash County, according to a 2016 report of North Carolina airports.
