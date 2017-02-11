Workshop aims to empower women
A local author and mental health provider kicked off her second annual Empowerment Workshop for Women and Young Girls by holding a pre-workshop event Thursday at Zaxby's. The Drum Team from Rocky Mount High School performed in front of Zaxby's on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC