Traffic stop leads to multiple drug arrests -
A routine traffic stop by Criminal Interdiction Officers led to the arrest of three out-of-town occupants after drugs were found inside the vehicle. Lt. Marcus Smith, of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, reported that the individuals were arrested as the result of a search following the traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Hellion
|121
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC