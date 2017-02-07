Three charged in home break-ins

Three charged in home break-ins

Two teens and a juvenile were arrested Saturday in connection to a pair of attempted home break-ins reported the same day. Officers responded to a report of an attempted home break-in at 5:30 p.m. at a house on the 2000 block of Leggett Road.

