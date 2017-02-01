Systems administrator earns NCC Staff...

Systems administrator earns NCC Staff Award

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Melissa Turner, Nash Community College's systems administrator, was selected by her peers as the 2017 J. Edgar and Peggie T. Moore Staff Award recipient. The Staff Award is an annual award recognizing the outstanding work ethic of a non-instructional employee at the college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Anyone seen him? Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) Jan 9 wth 25
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec '16 Jim 11
News Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16) Jul '16 Burnt 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC