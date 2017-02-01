Systems administrator earns NCC Staff Award
Melissa Turner, Nash Community College's systems administrator, was selected by her peers as the 2017 J. Edgar and Peggie T. Moore Staff Award recipient. The Staff Award is an annual award recognizing the outstanding work ethic of a non-instructional employee at the college.
