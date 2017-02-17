Speak Up: Utility bills too high
Our city leaders said our utility bills here in Rocky Mount were going down. It hasn't even been cold but one week and my electric bill continues to rise each month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
