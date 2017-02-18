Sheriff candidates make their cases
An N.C. State Trooper, a retired Rocky Mount police officer and two high-ranking deputies are in the running to replace retiring Edgecombe County Sheriff James Knight. The four candidates extolled their experience and offered their opinions at a forum held earlier this week and hosted by the Democratic Women of Edgecombe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|8 hr
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|8 hr
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Hellion
|121
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC