Sheriff candidates make their cases

An N.C. State Trooper, a retired Rocky Mount police officer and two high-ranking deputies are in the running to replace retiring Edgecombe County Sheriff James Knight. The four candidates extolled their experience and offered their opinions at a forum held earlier this week and hosted by the Democratic Women of Edgecombe County.

