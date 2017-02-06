Red Cross seeks volunteers

Red Cross seeks volunteers

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The division of the American Red Cross serving the Twin Counties is looking for people willing to use their time and talent to change a person's life. The Northeastern N.C. Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting a two-day volunteer open house in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
111 Congress has many Communists 19 hr blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Sat blackyb 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jan 29 True fook 11
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Jan 25 thetruth 2
can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14) Jan 20 Bobby 8
Knuckleball (Jun '10) Dec '16 Jim 11
News Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16) Jul '16 Burnt 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,559 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC