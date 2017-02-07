Property tax revaluation brings slight decline
While the county is loosing value, it's not nearly as much as expected. And while Rocky Mount is seeing a decrease in residential values, the city's commercial properties are seeing an average increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Recon
|141
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Sun
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC