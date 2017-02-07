Police nab one suspected car thief, seek three others
A Rocky Mount teen was arrested Monday in connection to a motor vehicle theft that was reported on Sunday - and three others are wanted in connection to the theft. Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft at 8:39 a.m. Sunday at a house on the 1200 block of Centipede Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Sun
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
|Knuckleball (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Jim
|11
|Target employee charged with embezzlement (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Burnt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC