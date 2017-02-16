Police department to mark milestone
Rocky Mount will celebrate a milestone birthday Sunday as it marks the 150th anniversary of its founding - but it is not the city's only important anniversary. The Rocky Mount Police Department will celebrate the 142nd anniversary of its founding next month.
