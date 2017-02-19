Online charter school aids Boys & Girls Clubs

Students, teachers and staff of North Carolina Connections Academy donated a truckload of items to help students at the Edgecombe County Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region. North Carolina Connections Academy, the state's full-time, tuition-free, online public charter school for grades K-10, has learned a valuable lesson in helping others who are less fortunate.

