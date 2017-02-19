Online charter school aids Boys & Gir...

Online charter school aids Boys & Girls Clubs

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Students, teachers and staff of North Carolina Connections Academy donated a truckload of items to help students at the Edgecombe County Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region. North Carolina Connections Academy, the state's full-time, tuition-free, online public charter school for grades K-10, has learned a valuable lesson in helping others who are less fortunate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08) 8 hr Austin Morris 8
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Fri Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Fri Meep bleep 1
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Feb 16 Hellion 121
News Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09) Feb 7 Recon 141
111 Congress has many Communists Feb 5 blackyb 1
According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient... Feb 4 blackyb 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC