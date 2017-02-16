Notices go out soon on revaluation

Notices go out soon on revaluation

By DEBBIE DILJAK Tax notices will show up soon in Nash County mailboxes, letting property owners see the newly appraised values of their businesses and homes. Appraisers from Pearson's Appraisal Service spent much of 2016 collecting information to compile updated real property values in the county.

